Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday released the all-new trailer of his upcoming sports drama titled Gold. With more patriotism, a lot of drama and will make you respect our country, our motherland, India. It shows the struggle the Indian hockey team went through in order to get the Gold medal back in 1948, soon after India gained Independence from the British Raj.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday released the all-new trailer of his upcoming sports drama titled Gold. With more patriotism, a lot of drama and will make you respect our country, our motherland, India. It shows the struggle the Indian hockey team went through in order to get the Gold medal back in 1948, soon after India gained Independence from the British Raj. The powerful dialogues, drama, and iconic scenes in the latest trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is what generating more curiosity among viewers and the wait will be over when the much-anticipated film hits the silver screen on the occasion of Independence Day.

Gold, which also marks the big Bollywood debut of television actress Mouni Roy is slated to hit the big screen on August 15. The film will face a box office clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate which is releasing on the same date.

Gold also stars Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. Both the trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz on social media and Gold has become one of the most awaited films of this year.

The periodic drama is loosely based on India’s big victory after Independence in 1948 when we won India’s first Olympic medal in hockey. It was also called the golden era of Indian hockey as India won the first gold medal in Olympics.

Gold has been helmed by Reema Kagti and is being backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Besides Gold, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 2.0, Kesari and Housefull 2. Gold has created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs of the film are being loved by fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More