Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Gold. The movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, this year, is helmed by Reema Kagti. Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold is made under the banners of Excel Entertainment. Based on the 1048 victory of Indian hockey team as a free India, the movie also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Nikita Dutta and Abdul Quadir Amin.

During the IMAX launch, action star Akshay Kumar was noted saying that he is not interested in making any biopic on himself. He likes when people make a biopic on real people, not reel people. When asked who would be suitable for Gulshan Kumar role in Mogul, the stars said, “I don’t think anybody besides me.” He even commented on the discussion that is taking place on a global platform over gender pay disparity. The actor personally feels people are getting what they deserve and that the system is fair.

Naagin star Mouni Roy who is all set to make a Bollywood debut during the promotions of Gold was noted saying that she was not offered the film. She went for an audition and then waited for over 2 months. Then she met Akshay Kumar and Reema Kagti. Talking about the latest trailer of Gold, the iconic scenes and powerful dialogues of actors has made the fans more excited and curious about the movie which will release on Independence Day.

