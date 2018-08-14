Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer Gold, which is a historical sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday—August 15. The much-awaited film is about India's massive win at the Olympics where Indian hockey team won its first Gold medal after getting freedom from the British Raj. It was in 1948 when India won its first gold medal in Olympics after a year of getting Independence.

Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer Gold, which is a historical sports drama is all set to hit the theatres on Wednesday—August 15. The much-awaited film is about India’s massive win at the Olympics where Indian hockey team won its first Gold medal after getting freedom from the British Raj. It was in 1948 when India won its first gold medal in Olympics after a year of getting Independence. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of television queen Mouni Roy and stars Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Critics are all praises for the Akshay Kumar starrer and they took to social media site to praise the film.

Gold movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE updates:

18:00 pm – Akshay Kumar took to social media site Twitter to share that the wait for the film is over as its just one day left for Gold!

A story which will make your chest swell with pride…this journey has been nothing less than #Gold! Now over to you guys, go and experience it at a theatre near you tomorrow! #1DayToGold @excelmovies @kagtireema @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @Roymouni pic.twitter.com/gh7nDbuOa3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 14, 2018

