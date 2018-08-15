Gold review: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has hit the theatrical screens has hit the screens today on the occasion of Independence Day. Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold revolves around India's first Olympic win in 1948 and 12 years that led up to the glorious victory.

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Gold has finally hit the screens on August 15 and it is a perfect Independence Day gift for all the fans. Helmed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner, Gold marks the debut of telly actor Mouni Roy. Based on the backdrop of British India, Gold revolves around India’s first Olympic victory in 1948 and 12 years that led up to the victory.

Giving the film 4 stars, Bollywood Hungama in their review noted that Gold has a terrific commencement and the patriotic fervour comes out perfectly. Speaking about the performances, they stated that Akshay might not be seen playing hockey in the film but he rocks the show as one can feel his passion and pain when he goes about convincing people that how important it is for India to win the gold. On the other hand, Mouni Roy as Monobina has an excellent screen presence and lights up a few sequences but her role is limited.

Also Read: Gold movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE update

Karishma Shetty in her review for Pinkvilla noted that using patriotism as her tool of spirit, Reema Kagti’s gold is a perfect Independence Day gift for all those who seem to have forgotten their loyalty towards the nation. Akshay’s performance does not feel forced and his strength as an actor lies in playing such a strong character while letting the other hockey players shine while Mouni, who is making her big Bollywood debut with Gold, shines as the firecracking no-nonsense wife and keeps Akshay (Tapan) motivated with her own notion of love.

In his review for TOI, Rachit Gupta noted that Gold is not just a film on hockey, it is also a period film that recreates an era long forgotten. More than that, the film remind the viewers about the painful reality of partition and how it brutally tore apart the nation. The emotions run high in the film as a handful of Indian put their difference aside and make country proud.

This week, Gold will clash with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office. Which film would make it to your weekend plans?

Also Read: Satyamev Jayate movie release, Twitter reaction and audience reviews LIVE updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More