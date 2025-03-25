Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, has admitted to using hawala channels for gold purchases, the prosecution argued before a special court on Tuesday. The revelation adds weight to the case against her in an ongoing gold smuggling investigation.

The court, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence, has reserved its order on Ranya Rao’s bail plea until March 27.

Prosecution Strengthens Case Against Ranya Rao

During the court proceedings, the prosecution asserted that Rao had acknowledged her involvement in illegal financial transactions through hawala channels, reinforcing suspicions of her direct participation in gold smuggling activities.

Rao’s counsel, Kiran Jawali, argued for her bail, while Madhu Rao, representing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), presented evidence linking her to the illicit transfer of funds. The prosecution emphasized that her admissions during questioning under Section 108 of the Customs Act provided crucial leads into the broader smuggling network.

Judicial Investigation Underway

Authorities have clarified that this is not a standard police investigation but a judicial probe aimed at uncovering financial irregularities and legal violations. The inquiry will focus on tracking the illegal transactions and identifying any deeper connections Rao may have to gold smuggling operations.

Gold Worth Rs 12.56 Crore Seized at Bengaluru Airport

The case surfaced when Ranya Rao was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 after returning from Dubai. Officials seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession, leading to an extensive investigation.

Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of additional gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore, as per the DRI’s statement.

Top Police Official Caught in the Investigation

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior police officer K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank officer. Following her arrest, the Karnataka government placed him on compulsory leave and questioned him in connection with the case.

With the court set to decide on her bail plea in the coming days, the investigation continues, aiming to trace the larger smuggling network and uncover all those involved in the illegal trade.