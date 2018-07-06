Gold song Naino Ne Baandhi: The much-awaited song titled Naino Ne Baandhi from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold has finally been unveiled. The song shows Akshay Kumar romancing television queen Mouni Roy and their chemistry in the song is completely adorable! The makers of the movie release the song on July 6 and it is totally worth the wait. While Mouni looks absolutely stunning as a Bengali beauty, Akshay Kumar as usual carries his grace.

The much-awaited song titled Naino Ne Baandhi from Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold has finally been unveiled. The song shows Akshay Kumar romancing television queen Mouni Roy and their chemistry in the song is completely adorable! The makers of the movie release the song on July 6 and it is totally worth the wait. While Mouni looks absolutely stunning as a Bengali beauty, Akshay Kumar as usual carries his grace. The romantic song has been crooned by Yasser Desai and the lyrics have been penned by Arko.

Gold is one of the most anticipated films of this year as it is inspired by true events when Inida won its first gold medal in Olympic in 1948 right after a year of getting independence from the British rule. The powerful trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and garnered positive response from fans. The trailer of Gold has already garnered more than 32 million views on video-sharing app YouTube and the numbers continue to increase.

Gold will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Naagin fame Mouni Roy. She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar.

Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in prominent roles and is slated to release on August 15 this year. Gold will face a box office clash with John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma-starrer Satyameva Jayate and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra-starrer Yamla Pagla Deewaana Phir Se.

