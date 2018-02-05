Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has transformed into a determined hockey coach to unite the country in Gold teaser. Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold reflects on the journey of Akshay Kumar to win India's first Olympic gold medal. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2018.

He is determined to raise important social issues, he is determined to unite the country, and he is India’s superhero Akshay Kumar. Directed by Reema Kagti, Akshay brings back his patriotic self in a never-seen avatar on-screen. The makers of the upcoming film Gold have released a one minute teaser that reflects on the journey of Akshay Kumar forming a hockey team in 1946 to bring home its first glorious Olympic gold medal. Akshay took to Twitter to share the teaser with his fans and tweeted, “Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega. # GoldTeaser Out Now.”

Along with the first teaser of the film, the release date of the film has also been revealed and it’s not too far. The Akshay Kumar starrer historical sports drama is all set to hit the screens on this August 15, 2018. We also get quite a few glimpses of rest of the star-cast in the teaser- Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Kunal Kapoor. Among many other team players from the original Indian Hockey team, former captain Sandeep Singh was also signed to train the actors to improve their hockey skills.

Director Reema Kagti had earlier said in a statement, “It’s a fictional take on what happened. Also, it is not just the golden victory in 1948 we will be looking at, but it will encompass 12 crucial years in India’s history.” Gold will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Mouni Roy, who has ruled the television industry as the lead actor of popular telly show Naagin. Currently, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the theatrical release of his social film PadMan on February 9th 2018, based on the life of the inventor of low cost sanitary napkin in India- Arunachalam Muruganantham.