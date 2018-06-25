Gold trailer Akshay Kumar: The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's Gold is out and it seems it is a must watch. The movie also has other stars including Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh in the lead roles and is a debut movie for Mouni Roy. Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie has taken us to the time when hockey made Indians proud in the field of sports.

Finally, the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Gold is out and all we can predict from it that it is a blockbuster. Capturing India’s journey to win the first Olympic Gold medal in Hockey as a free country, the trailer is a combination of hockey, patriotism and passion. Akshay Kumar, who is playing the role of a hockey player in the movie, is a hockey enthusiast and loves the game as much as he loves his country. The movie revolves around his journey where he dreams of winning a gold for India as a free nation in 1948. The movie is written and directed by Reema Kagti.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gold is scheduled to release on August 15. The movie also features Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh in the lead roles and is a debut movie for Mouni Roy.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the movie has taken us to the time when hockey made Indians proud. Till now, India has won over 8 Gold medals in the Olympics. Until 1956, the Indian hockey team remained unbeatable winning six gold medals in a row.

In 1928, the journey of winning a gold in the Olympics started in Amsterdam with Jaipal Singh Munda winning a gold medal in Hockey for British India. His legacy was followed by Lal Shah Bokhari and Dhyan Chand in Los Angeles and Berlin Olympics.

It was 1948, the post-independence era and the time when India won its first gold medal as a free country under the captaincy of Kishan Lal. India then won the Gold medal in 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980. The captains who emerged as the stars of hockey during that time were KD Singh, Balbir Singh Sr, Charanjit Singh and Vasudevan Bhaskaran.

