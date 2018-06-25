Gold trailer: Get excited as the much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold is finally out. Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold revolves around India's first Olympic win in 1948 and the 12 years that led up to the glorious victory. The film will hit the screens on August 15.

The much-awaited trailer of Gold starring Akshay Kumar is finally out. After raising the excitement of fans with posters and teasers that ignite the emotion of patriotism among the fans, the trailer of the film definitely seems worth the wait. Helmed and penned by Reema Kagti, Gold focuses on India’s first Olympic win in 1948 and 12 years of wait, hard work and determination that turned a dream into reality. With the tagline of the film that reads, “The Dream that united the nation”, Gold is all set to make the audience dream the same dream and root for India’s victory in the cinema theatres.

In the film, Akshay Kumar essays the role of a determined hockey coach who leads his players to victory while Mouni Roy plays his love-interest in the film. The film will mark the debut of telly actress Mouni Roy, who shot to fame with her super hit show Naagin. Along with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, actors like Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor will also be seen in the film.

Sharing the trailer of his film on his Twitter handle, Akshay tweeted, “Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through Gold.”

Interestingly, the film will face a box office clash with John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma starrer Satyamev Jayate and Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

Speaking about the box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, John Abraham had earlier stated in a statement to a leading daily that Akshay and he are just actors in Gold and Satyamev Jayate respectively. The release date of the films are a producer’s decision and he has no say in it. However, he added that Akshay is his senior in the industry and he wishes the best for him.

After Gold, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra and Housefull 4.

Have a look at the trailer here:

