Gold trailer Akshay Kumar LIVE updates: The much-anticipated trailer of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar's hockey-based film Gold has been released and it is receiving an overwhelming response on social media. The film also stars Mouni Roy and focuses on India's Olympic win in 1948 after Independence.

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's hockey-based film Gold has been unveiled

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has released the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Gold and it has been trending all over social media. In the trailer, we see Akshay Kumar delivering a powerful performance and the narration of the film seems to be extremely captivating. The film also stars television queen Mouni Roy and marks her Bollywood debut. Gold is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 and also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. The film has been helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Here are all the LIVE updates from the trailer release of Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

1:00pm – Ace filmmaker Karan Johar calls the Gold trailer super impactful!

12:45pm – Fukrey actor Varun Sharma calls Gold trailer amazing!

12:30pm – Parmanu actress Diana Penty says that she loved the Gold trailer.

12:15pm – Fans are way too excited to watch the film after the intriguing trailer.

Awesome Trailer #GoldTrailer .. Am sure now people will compare it with Chak De but both are different. Chak De India was almost a fictional story but Gold is a realistic story. This film seems to be covered with lot of emotions. Kudos @akshaykumar — BAADSHAH (@VisheshRathi_) June 25, 2018

Best thing about #GoldTrailer is it's superb casting. All fellow actors along with #AkshayKumar are solid actors with strong screen presence. This one going to be a ride if it delivers that it's promises in trailer 👌👌👍👍 — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) June 25, 2018

12:01pm – Bollywood actress Dia Mirza says that she cannot wait to watch the film.

11:45am – Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani talks about the Gold trailer.

11:30am – Actor Vineet Singh praised the film on Twitter.

11:15am- Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to social media site Twitter to share the trailer of Gold.

Keeps you hooked… Wonderful visuals… Background score enhances the impact… Here's #GoldTrailer… #Gold stars Akshay Kumar and a strong ensemble cast… Reema Kagti directs… 15 Aug 2018 release… #IndependenceDay… Link: https://t.co/47kfCWG8hE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2018

11:00am- Bollywood celebrity and producer of the film Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter to talk about the film.

10:45am- Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar took to social media site Twitter to praise the film which celebrates India’s win at the1948 Olympics.

10:30am– The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar’s hockey-based film Gold has been unveiled. Watch the intriguing trailer here:

