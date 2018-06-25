Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has released the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film Gold and it has been trending all over social media. In the trailer, we see Akshay Kumar delivering a powerful performance and the narration of the film seems to be extremely captivating. The film also stars television queen Mouni Roy and marks her Bollywood debut. Gold is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 and also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. The film has been helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. Here are all the LIVE updates from the trailer release of Akshay Kumar’s Gold.
Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through #Gold. #GoldTrailer Out Now : https://t.co/Newt1e2z6A@excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0
1:00pm – Ace filmmaker Karan Johar calls the Gold trailer super impactful!
Super impactful trailer of #gold !!!! This ones going to be huge!!! Congratulations @akshaykumar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar https://t.co/VxYCtVkIOK
12:45pm – Fukrey actor Varun Sharma calls Gold trailer amazing!
Absolutely Amazing!! Can’t wait to watch the Film!!😍😍 Gives You Goosebumps Fabbb!!❤️❤️ #GoldTrailer https://t.co/Abtu00RGw7 @akshaykumar @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @excelmovies @Roymouni @ItsVineetSingh @TheAmitSadh @kagtireema @kapoorkkunal
12:30pm – Parmanu actress Diana Penty says that she loved the Gold trailer.
Love love love the #GoldTrailer! A powerful film with an equally powerful cast.@akshaykumar @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0 https://t.co/eG9JYqfku2
12:15pm – Fans are way too excited to watch the film after the intriguing trailer.
Awesome Trailer #GoldTrailer .. Am sure now people will compare it with Chak De but both are different. Chak De India was almost a fictional story but Gold is a realistic story. This film seems to be covered with lot of emotions. Kudos @akshaykumar
This one is #Gold!#GoldTrailer out now. https://t.co/ipQEsGEfcC
Best thing about #GoldTrailer is it's superb casting. All fellow actors along with #AkshayKumar are solid actors with strong screen presence. This one going to be a ride if it delivers that it's promises in trailer 👌👌👍👍
12:01pm – Bollywood actress Dia Mirza says that she cannot wait to watch the film.
Reema ❤️ goosebumps! Can’t wait! #GoldTrailer @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @akshaykumar @kapoorkkunal @Roymouni #TeamGold https://t.co/wFS86FqI0a
11:45am – Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani talks about the Gold trailer.
Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through Gold.#GoldTrailer Out Now: https://t.co/i75BMEkRgw@akshaykumar @FarOutAkhtar @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0
11:30am – Actor Vineet Singh praised the film on Twitter.
A dream that took 12 years to become a reality. They gave everything to see the flag flying high in the sky. @akshaykumar @kagtireema @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @SunnyK0#GoldTrailer 🏑https://t.co/ap0hjsZokU
11:15am- Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to social media site Twitter to share the trailer of Gold.
Keeps you hooked… Wonderful visuals… Background score enhances the impact… Here's #GoldTrailer… #Gold stars Akshay Kumar and a strong ensemble cast… Reema Kagti directs… 15 Aug 2018 release… #IndependenceDay… Link: https://t.co/47kfCWG8hE
11:00am- Bollywood celebrity and producer of the film Farhan Akhtar also took to Twitter to talk about the film.
Winners under British India. Legends under free India.
Here’s the #GoldTrailer .. hope you like it. 😊https://t.co/NtEuYMifkf@kagtireema @ritesh_sid @akshaykumar @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0
10:45am- Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar took to social media site Twitter to praise the film which celebrates India’s win at the1948 Olympics.
Loved the #GoldTrailer 🇮🇳 .What a super cast.Eager to watch this passionate and courageous story.@akshaykumar sir @reemakagti @excelmovies 🙏🏻 #vineetkumar #amitsadh #sunnykaushal @Roymouni And team all the best ❤️ https://t.co/zTVn1jQdzm
10:30am– The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar’s hockey-based film Gold has been unveiled. Watch the intriguing trailer here: