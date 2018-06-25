Gold Trailer Akshay Kumar: The film that has created a buzz in the B-town is all set to hit the floors on Independence Day. The movie as per sources is based on the hockey player Kishan Lal. Helmed by Reema Kagti, Akshay Kumar's movie will star Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.

The Gold trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer was released today, June 25. The movie which is based on India’s first Olympic win under free India in 1948 has made the audience eager to watch the movie that is scheduled to hit the floors on August 15, 2018. Directed by Reema Kagti, Akshay’s movie Gold will star Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor. The trailer of the movie talks about the first Olympic that India won in 1948. As per sources, the movie is based on the life of hockey player Kishan Lal but the makers of the movie have maintained complete silence on the same.

Kishan Lal captained the Indian hockey team in the year 1948 the year in which India also won the first gold medal as an independent country. The Indian team defeated Great Britain in the final 4-0 at the Olympics. Lal was made the deputy to Dhyan Chand on an East African tour before being selected as the leader of the team for 1948 London Olympics.

Under his leadership, the Indian Hockey team won matches against Austria, Argentina, Spain and Holland. Dada played the significant role as the coach of the team after playing for 28 long years. The then president Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan honoured Kishan Lal with a Padma Shri award in 1966.

Kunwar Digvijay Singh, Leslie Claudius, Walter D’Souza, Keshav Dutt, Lawrie Fernandes, Ranganathan Francis, Randhir Singh Gentle, Gerry Glacken, Akhtar Hussain, Patrick Jansen, Amir Kumar, Leo Pinto, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Latif-ur-Rehman, Reginald Rodrigues, Balbir Singh, Grahanandan Singh, Trilochan Singh, Maxie Vaz were the players who played for the 1948 Olympics Hockey team. We hope, the movie which has created a buzz among the Akshay Kumar fans will be as exciting as the trailer.

