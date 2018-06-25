The wait is finally over as the trailer of Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated film Gold is finally out. With a focus on India's first Olympic win for Indian hockey team after Independence, Gold is a perfect watch for this Independence Day. Helmed and penned by Reema Kagti, Gold will hit the screens on August 15.

After days of anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is finally out. Based on India’s first Olympic win under Free India in 1948, the trailer of the film takes the audience on an emotional journey with power-packed acting and a strong script, which is high on patriotism and emotions. In the film, Akshay Kumar, who has delivered socially-relevant films like PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in the recent years, seems to carry-on the shift from commercial films to author-backed films with his latest release as well.

There are several moments in the trailer that will give you goosebumps and the credit for that goes to spectacular acting by not just Akshay Kumar but also his co-stars in the film Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. While the dialogues in the film are definitely praise-worthy, one definitely feels the lack of a striking background music that strings our heartbeats.

Are we totally floored by the trailer of the film? No. But would it be an interesting watch on the occasion of Independence Day? Definitely yes. Interestingly, the makers of the film had earlier clarified that the film will not only revolve on the glorious victory that marks an iconic event in the history of Indian hockey but will also focus on 12 years of hard work and determination that transformed a dream into reality

Helmed and written by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Riteish Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film will hit the screens on August 15. Interestingly, the film will face a box office clash with another patriotic film titled Satyamev Jayate starring John Abraham, Aisha Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, that will focus on a fight against corruption.

Although Gold is leading the race to win the hearts of the audience, we would have to wait for the audience and film critics’ verdict once the film hits the screens.

Check out the other two teasers of the film:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More