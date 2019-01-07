The much anticipated Golden Globes 2019 awards were announced on Monday with the Hollywood's who's who in attendance at the Beverly Hilton ballroom. While Christian Bale won big for Vice in Best Actor, Musical/Comedy, Roma fetched the Best Director Golden Globe for Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

The much anticipated Golden Globes 2019 awards were announced on Monday with the Hollywood’s who’s who in attendance at the Beverly Hilton ballroom. The coveted awards were hosted by actress Sandra Oh and actor-comedian Andy Samberg. Dick Cheney’s biopic Vice had 6 nominations each in the Drama category, while in TV The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story had four nominations. While Christian Bale won big for Vice in Best Actor, Musical/Comedy, Roma fetched the Best Director Golden Globe for Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF GOLDEN GLOBES 2019 WINNERS:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Best Director – Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma)

The Cecil B. deMille Award: Jeff Bridges

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Roma (Mexico)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale (Vice)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

Best Television Series – Drama: The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Award for lifetime achievement in TV: Carol Burnett

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)

Best Original Song-Motion Picture: Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson , Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt (A Star Is Born)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

