Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses To Selena Gomez Starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

Payal Kapadia’s critically acclaimed film ‘All We Imagine As Light’ failed to win the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture award at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The award went to Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, which competed alongside I’m Still Here and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Despite the loss, the nomination marked a historic moment as All We Imagine As Light became the first Indian film to be recognized in this category at the Golden Globes. The film’s global acclaim continues to grow, even as it faced challenges in India due to a limited theatrical release and not being selected as the country’s official Oscar entry.

A co-production between France, India, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Italy, the film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, and Hridhu Haroon. Its sensitive portrayal of the lives of working women in Mumbai has earned praise worldwide.

In addition to its Golden Globe nomination, All We Imagine As Light has been a favorite on the global awards circuit. It was longlisted for three BAFTA awards in the categories of Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Best Film Not in the English Language. The film also secured a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The film made history earlier this year by winning the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, a first for any Indian film. It has also collected prestigious honors like the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle.

Due to its growing popularity, All We Imagine As Light has been re-released in select Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar, after its initial theatrical release on November 22. It is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

