The 76th Golden Globe awards 2019 was a star-studded night where celebrities appeared in best of their outfits. We all know that these awards function gives us the finest fashion moments to cherish and inspire from. Some being a little dull yet sparky and some being shiny yet unattractive. From right outfits to right make-up and hair, everything counts into building the perfect look. While many of the celebrities like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper picked up the unforgettable looks for the night, some stars failed to rise on the fashion meter.

The red-carpet witnessed some brilliant and stylish pieces and some dull and basic outfits too. Here are some of the celebrities who did not give much importance to their fashion statement and turned up with big mistakes. Take a look!

Julia Roberts:

One of the prettiest ladies who never fails to sway fans with her looks experimented way too risky on this occasion and turned out as a miss. The diva donned a dual-toned jumpsuit with a long train but this was definitely not very red-carpet friendly!

Donatella Versace:

The one who won million hearts with her role of fashion queen Donatella Versace chose a dress much lower than her fashion statement deserved. The sequin gown was a definite miss as the diva has been witnessed in much-much better outfits!

Rachel Brosnahan:

The super-gorgeous diva who wowed everyone with her outstanding outfit choices as Mrs. Maisel picked a disappointing outfit at the red carpet. A basic and simple yellow gown could not trap much hearts for sure.

Claire Foy:

Well-known for her exquisite portrayal as Queen Elizabeth, the actor has sure as hell impressed all with her talent but this red-carpet appearance let down for her fashion statement. The irregular snowflake pattern with unsuited hairstyle was an absolute mess.

Francia Raisa

Thank God for her beautiful face and attractive hairstyle that saved her look for the red-carpet. The diva donned a black tulle gown which had a mermaid cut and not-needed padded sleeves, which indeed made it a miss.

