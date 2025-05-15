Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

The court cited lack of evidence and prosecution failure to prove the charges.

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Vijay Raaz


Actor Vijay Raaz, known for his iconic performances in films like Stree, Delhi Belly, and Run, has been acquitted of sexual harassment and stalking charges by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Gondia. The charges stemmed from a 2020 complaint filed by a female crew member during the shooting of the Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni.

The court, presided over by Judge Mahendra Keshao Sorte, cleared the 51-year-old actor of all allegations under IPC Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), citing lack of evidence and the prosecution’s failure to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Case Background

The case dates back to October 25-29, 2020, when a crew member accused Raaz of inappropriate behaviour including unwanted physical contact, adjusting her mask without consent, and making comments on her appearance during the shoot at Hotel Gateway in Gondia and Jatashankar College in Balaghat. The FIR was filed on November 3, 2020, and the actor was arrested in Balaghat on November 4, but was released on bail the same day.

Court Observations

During the trial, the court noted significant shortcomings in the prosecution’s case:

  • Key witnesses did not directly observe the alleged incident.

  • CCTV footage failed to corroborate the allegations.

  • The complainant passed away before the trial concluded, rendering her unable to testify.

  • Prosecution witnesses turned hostile or were unable to verify critical documents and procedures.

Defence Response

Celebrity lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar, representing Raaz, emphasized the professional damage caused to the actor due to the allegations. “Vijay had to leave the shoot midway and lost several projects. With his acquittal, we hope this serves as a reminder not to jump to conclusions when allegations are made,” she stated.

Court Directives

The court ordered:

  • Cancellation of Raaz’s bail bond

  • Return of the surety amount

  • Destruction of seized CCTV footage post-appeal period

  • Submission of a fresh surety bond of ₹7,000 under CrPC Section 437-A to ensure Raaz’s availability if an appeal is filed.

The verdict brings legal closure to a case that has lingered for over four years, impacting the actor’s career and reputation.

