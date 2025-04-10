Good Bad Ugly Review: Ajith’s Massiest Moments Return In A Nostalgic Fan Fever Dream

"Good Bad Ugly" sees Ajith Kumar stepping back into full mass mode with director Adhik Ravichandran crafting a wild, fan-driven tribute. Packed with throwbacks, remix tracks, surprise cameos, and nods to Ajith’s iconic roles, the film may not offer a deep story, but it delivers full-on entertainment.

When a film opens with a title card that reads “Welcome to the world of GBU”, you know you’re about to enter a universe that follows its own rules or tosses them out entirely. Good Bad Ugly is director Adhik Ravichandran’s over-the-top tribute to his idol Ajith Kumar, and it’s a full-blown fan celebration disguised as a gangster drama. The movie is packed with entertainment and fun you won’t even realize how time flies. While logic takes a backseat, it’s an unapologetically entertaining experience, especially for those who grew up watching Ajith’s most iconic mass moments on screen.

Ajith Kumar plays AK, aka Red Dragon a dreaded gangster who gives up his violent life after his wife Ramya (Trisha) warns him he won’t be allowed to be a father unless he turns his life around. AK surrenders to the police and spends 18 years in prison. Meanwhile, his wife and son Vihaan (Karthikeya Dev) move to Spain, hiding the truth about his past.

Just as he’s released and ready to reunite with his family, AK is pulled back into the shadows Vihaan has been arrested in a drug case, and things aren’t as they seem. The emotional angle should’ve been the heart of the film, but it’s barely explored before the film dives into chaotic action, callbacks to Ajith’s filmography, and meme-worthy moments.

There’s one moment in the film where Ajith literally breaks the fourth wall and speaks to the director. It’s completely out of place but also entirely on-brand for what this movie is trying to be. Good Bad Ugly doesn’t pretend to be grounded it’s self-aware, loud, and often wild.

Adhik fills the screen with references to Ajith’s past blockbusters like Dheena, Billa, Mankatha, Varalaru, Amarkalam, and even lesser-known titles like Red and Kireedam. Some of these are cleverly woven into the narrative like a photoshoot sequence that mirrors his past characters while others are simply thrown in for the nostalgic high. Simran even returns as Priya from Vaalee in a surprising cameo.

As fan Vina shared after watching the movie, “The movie was too good! I was so excited about Ajith sir’s acting. When the ‘Otha Roova Tharen’ song played, it gave me such a vibe I felt like dancing right there in the theatre!” That sums up a lot of what GBU offers it’s not about the story, it’s about the feeling.

Mass Moments Galore, But Not Much Else

Good Bad Ugly is packed with elevation scenes that celebrate Ajith’s charisma. He’s dashing in every frame, from stylish action scenes to emotional beats, and his car chases are as cinematic as ever. As Senthil, a fan at the screening, said, “Vera level action! The way Ajith sir holds the guns, drives cars it’s just pure mass! Simran’s entry and Arjun Das performance was great.”

The problem is, the story behind all this mass is thin. The emotional core especially the father-son bond is barely scratched. The second half tries to build tension through flashbacks and villain arcs, but loses steam with cluttered scenes and underwritten characters.

Arjun Das plays twin brothers Jammie and Johnny, the main antagonists, but fails to leave a strong impact. In fact, even his tattoo shifts position in one scene, as one viewer Jaganath pointed out critically.

“Cinematography could’ve been better. The neck tattoo on Arjun Das was slightly faded in the climax. Also, compared to Vidamuyarchi, this film lacks logic. Ajith’s screen presence was enjoyable,” he said. While Arjun gives his best, he’s overshadowed by the endless glorification of AK.

Performances & Characters: A One-Man Show

Ajith Kumar carries the entire film. His performance is effortless, stylish, and full of self-references that fans will adore. Whether he’s throwing a punch, delivering dialogues like “Violence. Violence. Violence. I love violence,” or dancing in a Versace silk shirt, he does it all with signature swag.

Trisha appears only briefly but adds grace to her scenes. Arjun Das is game for fun, even if his villain role is forgettable. Sunil brings in some comic relief, and Simran’s cameo hits the nostalgia button. Sadly, talented actors like Prasanna and Jackie Shroff are severely underused, included only to check the box.

Even supporting characters exist mostly to praise AK. As Chella Durai, a CISF officer, noted, “Seeing Ajith’s vintage look brought back so many old memories. The director really gave a fun-filled movie with good entertainment.”

Technical Side: Style Over Substance

Abinandhan Ramanujam’s cinematography is one of the film’s highlights. He captures vast, vivid locations from Mumbai to Spain with flair. Editor Vijay Velukutty does his best to hold together a film that swings wildly in tone from scene to scene.

The background score by GV Prakash Kumar occasionally lifts scenes but lacks consistency. While the use of old songs like Ilamai Idho or Otha Roova works wonders for fans, original tracks don’t leave much of a mark.

Good Bad Ugly is loud, flashy, and indulgent. It doesn’t care about logic or emotional depth—it only cares about Ajith Kumar. For fans who’ve missed seeing their star in full mass mode, this film is an absolute treat. For others expecting a strong gangster story or emotional drama, this might feel hollow.

As Amul Raj, a CISF officer, put it, “This is an amazing comeback movie for Ajith sir. Seeing Dheena and Billa references was so good. Compared to his last film, this was much better.”

Adhik Ravichandran may not give us a layered story, but he delivers on what he promised: a fanboy sambavam that celebrates Ajith like never before.

If you’re a die-hard Thala fan, you’ll cheer, whistle, and maybe even dance in your seat. But if you’re looking for a solid story or emotional engagement, Good Bad Ugly is more style than substance. Strictly for the fans.

