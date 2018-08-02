Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to hit the theatres with their upcoming thriller Good News directed by Raj Mehta. Film critic and Trade analyst took to his official Twitter account to announce the date and cast of the upcoming movie Good News.

Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming Bollywood thriller Good News. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 19, next year. Made under the banners of Dharma Production and Cape of Good Films, Good News will be the second film of Diljit Dosanjh with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to officially announce the release date and cast of the movie Good News.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani… Official announcement of #GoodNews… Directed by Raj Mehta… Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films presentation… 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/aS238EaIcg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

