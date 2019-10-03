Good News: The upcoming Raj Mehta directorial Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles has been in the news since long. And now there's a piece of information to share about the film's characters.

Since the commencement of the film, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good News has created a buzz and fans are waiting eagerly for the film to hit theatres. Earlier, the film was slated for release in September, however, it stretched to December. Along with Akshay and Kareena, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Now the film is almost a couple of months away from its release date, December 27 and we have got the latest information about the characters.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, Akshay will be seen essaying the role of a south Delhi based car dealer and husband of Kareena in the film. The film will revolve around the tough situations in their married life when Kareena won’t be able to conceive even after seven years of their marriage and thus, they opt for IVF methodology to have a baby. It will be interesting to see Akki and Kareena back together on screen with the all-new track.

Talking about the characters of Diljit and Kiara then they both belong to a Punjabi family and Diljit will be seen as a big fan of a popular Punjabi rapper in the film. The track of Akshay and Kareena will be filled with lots of drama and twists and the film will be a comedy satire based on how both the couples deal with the different situations in their life.

Also, Akshay and Kareena are collaborating for a film after 9 years through Raj Mehta directorial. Khiladi Kumar had earlier revealed that whenever he meets Kareena, their equation remains the same. They are equally fond of each other and share a good bond of friendship. While the actor also revealed that Kareena teases him for making more money and he teases her for having a flat in almost every building of Bandra, Mumbai.

