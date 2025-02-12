Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Good News! Disney+ Hotstar Restores Services After Major Outage During India vs England ODI

Disney+ Hotstar suffered a major outage, affecting thousands of users and disrupting India vs England ODI streaming. The issue is now resolved, but Hotstar remains silent.

Good News! Disney+ Hotstar Restores Services After Major Outage During India vs England ODI


Disney+ Hotstar, India’s leading OTT platform, suffered a major outage on Wednesday afternoon, preventing thousands of users from accessing their accounts and streaming content. The issue affected both web and smart TV users, with many reporting problems related to video quality, language settings, and server connectivity.

Massive Service Disruption Reported Across India

The outage was first detected around 12:35 PM IST, impacting users in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities. Downdetector.in, a popular outage tracking website, recorded a sudden surge in complaints, with over 98% of reports related to video streaming issues.

Breakdown of reported issues:

  • 84% of users faced video streaming problems.
  • 13% struggled with server connectivity.
  • 3% experienced app-related glitches.

Many users took to social media to express frustration, posting screenshots of an error message stating: “Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now.” The platform also provided an option to retry account activation or seek help, but this did not resolve the issue for most users.

India vs England 3rd ODI Fans Affected

The disruption occurred during the highly anticipated India vs England 3rd ODI, leaving cricket fans unable to watch the match smoothly. While the game was accessible on mobile and TV apps, a major issue arose: users were unable to switch the commentary language from Hindi to other options. Additionally, the video quality remained poor and did not upscale, even for those using high-speed internet.

One frustrated viewer shared on social media, “Hotstar server is down. This error message is being shown. I request Hotstar’s Technical Team to please look into this matter ASAP.”

Hotstar Yet to Address the Cause of the Outage

Although services have now been restored, Disney+ Hotstar has not yet officially acknowledged the outage or provided an explanation for the disruption. Users can now stream content normally, with video and audio settings functioning as expected. However, the temporary service failure has raised concerns about the platform’s reliability, especially during high-profile events.

