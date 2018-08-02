As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gears up for the theatrical release on his upcoming film Gold, the actor has revealed his other upcoming projects. Apart from being a part of Kesari and Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good News along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Get excited as Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are all set to collaborate for Karan Johar’s upcoming venture titled as Good news. Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Good News promises to a laughter riot family drama. In the film, both the couples will be essaying the role of a married couple trying to conceive a baby. While earlier reports were rife that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are being considered for the role, the official announcement has put such speculations to rest by announcing Diljit and Kiara as the second leading couple.

As Akshay Kumar gears up for his upcoming release Gold opposite Mouni Roy, the actor opened up about the film at the IMAX trailer launch event and stated that unlike his other films, Good News is not about a social cause.

When quipped if it is his conscious decision to do content-driven films, he responded that he is doing all kinds of films. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming film Housefull 4 and it is not going to deliver any social message.

He added that the only social message it will give is that one should laugh more. Similarly, he is doing Good news, which does not deal with any social cause. When asked what compels him to do socially-relevant films, Akshay said that there are so many things he does because they are close to his heart. There is no particular genre or reason as to why he does a particular film. Be it Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, PadMan to Gold, they are all very close to him.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani… Official announcement of #GoodNews… Directed by Raj Mehta… Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films presentation… 19 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/aS238EaIcg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More