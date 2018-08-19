Karan Johar has started shooting for the upcoming season of 'Koffee with Karan'. In the last season, the show attracted a lot of eyeballs when Kangana Ranaut talked about the existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

The filmmaker Karan Johar has started the shooting for 'Koffee with Karan' season 6

Here is a good news to all the ‘Koffee with Karan’ fans who were waiting for its upcoming season with bated breath. The makers of the show are all set to entertain the fans with a brand new season six and filmmaker Karan Johar has already begun the shooting. The much-talked celebrity chat show has a huge fan base owing to its spicy gossips. One of the recent episodes of the last season grabbed our lot of attention when Kangana Ranaut talked about the existence of the nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

The filmmaker Karan Johar has even shared the news on the social media. He wrote, “Time to wake up and smell the…Coming soon”.

Time to wake up and smell the ……. COMING SOON ☕️ pic.twitter.com/WSWKL4Fz08 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 18, 2018

Later, he shared another post on Twitter, Karan wrote, “And here it is!!! #KoffeeWithKaran, premieres 21 Oct, Sundays 9 PM. @StarWorldIndia.”

A source told a leading daily, “Karan has shot for a promotional video and a photo shoot for the new season. As always, he is excited to get top actors to spill the beans on the couch. While the final guest list hasn’t been locked yet, it will definitely be an interesting one.”

Apart from his television projects, Karan is also busy with his directorial venture, titled ‘Takht’. The movie is a multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Jhanvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

According to the media reports, ‘Takht’ will be based on a family drama wherein Ranveer and Vicky will play the role of brothers and Kareena will be seen as Ranveer’s wife.

After ‘Dhadak’, this will be the second film of Jhanvi Kapoor and for the first time, she will be seen with her uncle Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in 2020.

Coming back to the ‘Koffee with Karan’, our excitement has no bounds and we just can’t wait to watch the season six.

