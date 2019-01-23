Good News movie: Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his latest movie Good News which will star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie is set to release this year on September 6, 2019, and will be a blockbuster hit. Take a look at the photos posted by Akshay Kumar here.

Good News movie: After 10 years one of the most loved jodis of Bollywood industry Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will be next seen together in Good News, which is set to release this year on September 6, 2019. Recently Akshay took to his official Instagram handle on January 23, 2019, to share the news that he has started filming for his upcoming release opposite Kareena, Diljit and Kaira. However, the most fun part of the picture is that he used the trending 10-year challenge to share the news of his upcoming movie! In the picture, Akshay is comparing his 2009 release Kambakkht Ishq with his 2019 release Good News.

The fans have been eagerly waiting to see Kareena Kapoor Khan on screen after her last film Veere Di Wedding, where she played the role of Kalindi. The movie was made on an Rs. 10 Crore budget but managed to earn Rs. 138 crores worldwide and was a blockbuster hit. In the movie, Good News Kareena will be reuniting with Udta Punjab costar Diljit Dosanjh and will be working with Akshay Kumar after Tashan, Aitraaz, Ajnabee and Kambakkt Ishq. Recently in an interview, Akshay Kumar shared that he considers Kareena Kapoor his lucky charm and is very excited to film with her. The movie Good News as the name suggests revolves around pregnancy and is already one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Akshay Kumar here:

