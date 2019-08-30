Good News postponed again: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News release date have been postponed. The film is now slated to hit the silver screens on December 29. The romantic comedy also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Good News postponed again: Bollywood ator Akshay Kumar is urrently enjoying the susses of his latest film Mission Mangal. The ator will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in his next film titled Good News. As per reports, the movie has been postponed again. The Romanto omedy also features Kabir Singh ator Kiara Advani and popular singer and ator Diljit Dosanjh.

Makers of the film have shifted the release date of the movie. Earlier Good News was supposed to release in July whih hanged to September and now to Deember. The CEO of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel reently onfirmed the new release date. Akshay Kumar starrer has been sheduled to relesae on Deember 29.

Talking about the film, Good News is based on surrogacy. It is being directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Fans are quite excited to see Kareena and Akshay together sharing the sreen ape again.

on the work front, Akshay was last seen in spae drama film Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu among others. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film has performed well at the box office and has collected Rs 170 crores so far. The film was released on Independence Day. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor and others.

