Good News release date: The much-awaited movie of the year Good News which will star Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles is all set to release this year on December 27, 2019. The movie which will also feature Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and lust stories star Kiara Advani in pivotal roles has been exclusively shot in Mumbai. About a few minutes back Karan Johar production house Dharma Productions recently released another poster from the movie to share the news about Good News going on the floor this New Year. The post read as bringing in the new year with Good News for you! Delivery date- December 27, 2019.

The duo will be seen on the silver screens after a gap of 10 years. The last movie which the duo featured in was Kambakkht Ishq which did extremely well at the box office. The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. and Diljit Dosanjh will sing a remake version of Sukhbir’s Sauda Kara Kara. The other track of the movie will have a romantic number featuring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. As the title reads Good News, the movie is based upon pregnancy.

The film which was supposed to release on September 6 this year, has now been postponed to December 27, 2019. Earlier the movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was supposed to be released on December 27, 2019, but due to VFX technical issues, the date has been postponed for summer 2020 release by the Dharma productions.

Getting back to the film Good News Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor will be seen together on the big screens for the first time. Diljit and Kareena last shared the movie Udta Punjab which again was a silent commercial hit at the box office. The movie featured Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

