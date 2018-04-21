Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and his stunning wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are expecting their second child. Mira and Shahid are surely one of the most lovable couples of Bollywood and give us major marriage goals by posting some adorable pictures together.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who got hitched in 2015 and have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Misha are expecting their second child! On Friday night, Shahid, confirming the news, took to his Instagram account sharing an adorable photo in which his daughter Misha is seen posing beside a poster that has balloons and says ‘Big sister’ confirming that Misha will soon have a sibling. Since a long time there were several rumours about Mira and Shahid expecting their first child and now after confirming the good news, Shahid has put all rumours to rest.

Mira and Shahid are surely one of the most lovable couples of Bollywood and give us major marriage goals by posting some adorable pictures together. Their perfect family is now going to be a happy big happy family after they become proud parents once again. The couple welcomed their first daughter Misha on August 26. Shahid, who impressed us with his phenomenal performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat this year, will be next seen in Batti Gul Metre Chalu where he will be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about Misha, the Padmaavat star had earlier said, “I am thankful and grateful that I have a daughter Misha in my life.” Commenting on the celeb life that Misha is bound to have, the actor said, “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood.”

