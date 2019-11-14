Good Newwz first poster: As the countdown for Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani begins, the makers of the film have started releasing the first posters of the film. Good Newwz is slated to hit the silver screens on December 27.

Good Newwz first poster: Starting out the year with Kesari, followed by Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and now Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is on an unstoppable run at the big screen. Having booked almost every big release, the actor is ruling the silver screens as well as hearts and how. As Housefull 4 continues to do wonders on the ticket counters, the actor is out with the first poster of Christmas release Good Newwz and it seems no less than fun journey.

Finding himself between two pregnant bellies, Akshay Kumar’s bewildered expressions are sure to leave you intrigued. Touted as the biggest goof-up of the year, Good Newwz is set on an ambitious journey of making this Christmas a fun-filled experience. While sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar has stated that he has managed to squeeze in some good news this festive season.

Not just Akshay Kumar, the rest of the starcast including Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani along with film producer Karan Johar have also shared the excitement. Since the first poster of Good Newwz is out, we can expect some more developments in the coming days.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Good Newwz has been directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films and Zee Studios. Slated for a release on December 27, 2019, the film will enjoy a solo release at the silver screens. However, it will release a week after Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film Dabangg 3.

Latest reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor will not play Akshay Kumar’s wife in Good Newws. Instead, it is Anjana Sukhani who has been roped in to play his wife in the film.

