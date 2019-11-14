Good Newwz first poster: Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Good Newwz first look and posters have been released today. The much-anticipated film of the year will see Akshay playn the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan

Good Newwz first poster: After the success of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in another upcoming film Good Newwz, whose first poster has been released by the makers today, November 14, 2019. However, it has also been reported that the trailer of the film will also be released soon. According to the latest updates on Bollywood, Good Newwz’ trailer is scheduled to be released on November 18, 2019. Akshay Kumar has already given us a glimpse of the biggest goof-up of the year and the audience can’t wait to see him entertain them more.

Moreover, what better day than releasing the three posters of the film on Children’s Day. In one of the three posters, Akshay Kumar is seen shocked and squeezed between the belly bumps of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani and in another Diljit Dosanjh is seen being squeezed in the same way, however, he has a different expression than that of Akshay’s. Diljit looks happy and excited about the Good Newwz.

Akshay Kumar also shared the first poster through his official social media handle today. The actor posted the posters on his Twitter account and wrote, “‘Squeezing’ in some #GoodNewwz for you this #Christmas season. Stay tuned, the biggest goof-up of the year is coming!”.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female protagonist, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film has created a lot of buzz on social media soon after the release of the posters. The audience are curious about the plot and is waiting for the film eagerly. The film is slated to release during Christmas on December 27, 2019.

Here are the posters:

