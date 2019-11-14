Good Newwz first poster, Good news movie posters, Akshay kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani. Good Newwz is out with its latest poster and social media is already excited for the release of the film. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 27, 2019, check details inside.

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz is out with its latest poster and the social media is flooded with all the good reaction as it is going to be filled with all the goofiness. The poster has made it clear that the film Good Newwz is all about the pregnancy news and how it is going to be good for the lead star Akshay Kumar.

In the poster, Akshay is in between two women’s baby bumps and is depicting the confusion he is facing as he is going to be the father of two children by two other women in his life. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Lal Advani will be seen marking the lead role in the film opposite Akshay Kumar. Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in the pivotal role.

Akshay Kumar’s fans are commenting on his poster that a new blockbuster film is loading and the user wrote that it is going to a hilariously funny movie. Fans are not keeping calm and they are all excited for his upcoming film and the excitement of the fans has been raised with the latest poster of the film. One of the users wrote that he is very excited about the film and the poster is very much unique.

Jabardast, faadu, outstanding comedy… Heyy baby type comedy ka maja aane wala lagta he😍😋#GoodNewwz — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) November 14, 2019

Akshay Kumar posted about the latest poster and added the caption by saying that he squeezing in some Good Newwz for everyone this coming Christmas as he is coming up with his goofy film.

Th3e film Good Newwz is going to be a romantic comedy film and is all set to tickle your funny bone. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019, and fans can’t wait for it anymore as they are pretty much excited about the upcoming film.

