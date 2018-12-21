Google Assistant ad with Macaulay Culkin, a recreation of Home Alone scene, gets over 1 crore views: In the advertisement, an adult Kevin McCallister is seen in the famous McCallister house. He is jumping on the bed, ordering pizza and eating his highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner.

Google Assistant ad with Macaulay Culkin, a recreation of Home Alone scene, gets over 1 crore views: Macaulay Culkin is back as Kevin McCallister of Christmas classic Home Alone in a new Google Assistant advertisement that was dropped on Wednesday. The minute-long ad by Google has already garnered over 1 crore views after it was shared online. The ‘Home Alone’ scene recreated by Culkin has made a lot of people nostalgic. Most American families have already watched Home Alone three to four times by now and they have expressed their love for actor and musician Culkin on social media.

Home Alone was released in 1990 and it was immensely popular then. After almost three decades since its release, the recreation of the movie has delighted Culkin’s fans for the second time. The only difference one can identify in the new ad is the presence of Google Assistant by Culkin’s side to help him fend off the Wet Bandits.

The timing and concept of the ad match perfectly on the eve of Christmas.

