Gauhar Jaan, who is being honoured by the Google Doodle today, had recorded more than 600 songs in ten different languages between 1902 and 1920. She was one of the first Indian singers to record on 78 rpm records released by the Gramophone Company of India. She was an acclaimed Indian artist during that time, who was invited to perform across the country.

Have you ever heard of the name Gauhar Jaan, who she is and why Google Doodle features her on the search homepage today? Let us tell you that she was one of the first Indian Hindustani classical and ghazal singer in India to record music on 78 rpm records released by the Gramophone Company of India.

Gauhar Jaan was born at Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh and her parents Victoria Hemmings and Robert Yeoward were Indians by birth. Her mother Victoria Hemmings separated from her husband in the year 1879 as she developed a relationship with a friend by the name of Khurshed.

Hemmings later came to be known as Malak Jan and Gauhar Jaan, who was born as Angelina Yeoward got her name. She also has a nickname Gaura. The legendary singer has recorded more than 600 records in various languages between the year 1902 and 1920. She sang a khayal in Raag Jogiya, in her first recordings with Fred Gaisberg of the Gramophone Company.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor: 10 throwback photos of the Ishaqzaade actor of Bollywood

The eminent singer had received acclamation for her singing in Hindustani classical songs in Thumri, Dadra, Kajri and Tarana. Interestingly, she had been attached to share close relationships with three men in her life. These three men’s part in her personal life has been considered to be significant.

One of them was a zamindar namely Nimai Sen, who bestowed her with unreasonable gifts that were way beyond imagination. While another person Saiyad Gulam Abas, who accompanied her with his Tabla and was her personal assistant got married to her despite 10 years of huge age difference, later their relationship took an ugly turn and she was even trapped in lawsuits.

She then started living with another man who was a notable Gujarati stage actor named Amrut Vagal Nayakm, but their relationship too didn’t last longer than 3 to 4 years. Later in life, Gauhar on invitation from Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV became the palace musician at Mysore, where she could not survive more than 18 months and died at the age of 56 on January 17, 1930.

ALSO READ: Watch: Priyanka, Parineeti Chopra give a tutorial on seductive Bollywood rain dance Tip Tip Barsa Pani

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More