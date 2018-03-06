Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a Colombian novelist who was affectionately known as Gabo throughout Latin America. He is considered to be one of the Spanish language's greatest ever writers and was awarded the Nobel Price in Literature in 1982. Google Doodle has today honoured one of the world’s most well-known writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary. Macondo is also represented in the Google Doodle which was one of the most important themes throughout Gabriel's work.

Google Doodle has today honoured one of the world’s most well-known writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary. Born in Columbia, he was one of the revered and influential writers of his generation.Garcia brought Latin America’s charm to life in the minds of millions of his readers across the globe Also known as Gabo, he was widely seen as the Spanish language’s most popular writer after Miguel de Cervantes in the 17th century. His works were often compared with Mark Twain and Charles Dickens. Born on March 6, 1927, he had breathed his last on April 17, 2014. Among his popular novels were The Autumn of the Patriarch, and Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Chronicle of a Death Foretold among many others.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez was a Colombian novelist who was affectionately known as Gabo throughout Latin America. He is considered to be one of the Spanish language’s greatest ever writers and was awarded the Nobel Price in Literature in 1982. His parents moved away when he was young and so it was his grandparents that shaped his early years. His career in journalism began while he was studying law at the National University of Colombia – from there he fell in love with writing and became very involved in national politics. Gabriel was a committed leftist throughout his life.

Gabriel had always wanted to write a novel based on his grandparents’ house where he grew up. After eighteen months of writing, this became One Hundred Years of Solitude. It went on to sell more than 30 million copies around the world.

With his newfound fame, Gabriel became a facilitator between the Colombian government and guerrilla rebels and became friends with powerful leaders like Fidel Castro. He called his relationship with Castro as an “intellectual friendship”. Upon his death, Juan Manuel Santos, the President of Colombia, called Gabriel “the greatest Colombian who ever lived.”

Macondo is also represented in the Google Doodle which was one of the most important themes throughout Gabriel’s work. The imagined city lies deep within the Amazonian jungle, separated from the world by a vast expanse of water. It is home to the Buendia family and strange things tend to happen there.

It first appears in Gabriel’s short story Leaf Storm, but it later features in Evil Hour and is the setting of his most widely read novel – One Hundred Years of Solitude. You can find references to Macondo in the film Chinatown, bars and restaurants are named for it in New York City and Salerno, Italy. Because of the town’s association with magical realism, when illogical things happen in real life, some people of Latin origin would portray those events as if they belonged in Macondo.

