Amrish Puri 87th birth anniversary: Google is celebrating the 87th birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Ambrish Puri with a doodle on Saturday July 22, 2019. Amrish Puri is known for various movies and iconic roles such as like Mogambo in Mr. India and Chaudhry Baldev Singh as Simran’s father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Amrish Puri had appeared in over 200 films in more than a dozen languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

However, the most memorable role is still remembered from 1987 movie Mr. India where his negative role as Mogambo gained a lot of praises and especially their dialogue Muganmbo Khush huya.

The Google Doodle has been made by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik featuring a sketch of an actor on an orange background. Other than this, he had been featured as Thakur Durjan Singh in Karan Arjun, Mayor Ashraf Ali in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan in Nayak: The Real Hero.

The Bollywood actor Amrish Puri took his last breath on January 12, 2005 due to cerebral hemorrhage, at the age of 72. Apart from being a Bollywood actor, he had been appeared in theatre and had done voiceover parts.

He made his Bollywood debut in 1971’s Reshma Aur Shera. A decade later, he got his big Hollywood break as a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie, Gandhi. Later, he was casted as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg’s offer. Amrish Puri is my favourite villain and the best world has ever produced as ever will, said Spielberg, who persisted until Mr Puri said yes.

