Google Doodle Meena Kumari: Google on Wednesday paid tribute to late Bollywood's legendary actress Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary. Meena Kumari also known as tragedy queen worked in more than 90 films in her 38-year cinematic journey. Meena Kumari also tried her hand in poetry and composed a album in Urdu titled I Write, I Recite.

Google Doodle on Wednesday paid tribute to late Bollywood’s legendary, veteran actor Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary. World’s most used search engine created a doodle of Meena Kumari with an animated picture (depicting Meena Kumari) with star-gazing night in the background. Meena Kumari during her cinematic journey emerged as one of leading actress and Indian cinema’s foremost celebrity. Paying tribute to the late actress actress, in the Goodle Doodle, it has been depicted how the actress used to captivate the audience with her beautiful, expressive eyes. Meena Kumari was born on August 1, 1933 as born Mahjabeen Bano and took her last breath on March 31, 1972. Following years of acting, she was later known as The Tragedy Queen and sometimes as Female Guru Dutt of Hindi films.

Going by her filmography, Meena Kumari did more than 90 films in her 38 year cinematic journey. According to Google Doogle page, Meena Kumari’s screen appearances or more briefly her acting style is used a study material for flawless moments and some complex emotions, gestures which she could perform with the use of dialogues.

Meena Kumari is not only known for the art of acting but she has also tried a hand in the poetry industry. She did out an urdu album in which she recorded her own albums titled I Write, I Recite. The music score for the album was composed by Khayyam. Achieving milestones in the Bollywood, Meena Kumari has been the only actress so far in the Indian film Industry who had lived the opportunity to be nominated alone in the filmfare awards best actress category for three different films. It was filmfare 1963.

Some of the best films of Meena Kumnari are Pakeezah 1972, Sahib Bibi aur Ghulam 1962, Parineeta 1953, Baharon Ki Manzil 1968, Chitralekha 1964, Chandni Chowk 1954 and many more.

