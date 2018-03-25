On the 70th birthday of Farouque Shaikh, Google doodle pays tribute to the legendary actor who has worked in the Bollywood industry for over 4 decades. The actor who was known for his work in super hit movies like Umrao Jaan, Salma, Chashme Buddoor and television show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. His sudden demise due to a heart attack in Dubai shocked the entire film fraternity in 2013.

Born on March 25, 1948 in Gujarat the legendary actor Farouque Shaikh made his debut in the film industry with Gram Hawa in 1973 where he had a supporting role. From Garam Hawa (1973), Noorie (1979), Chashme Buddoor (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Ek Baar Chale Aao (1983), Salma (1985), Gharwali Baharwali (1988) to Mohabbat (1997) Accident on Hill Road (2009), Lahore (2009), the actor was active in the industry for almost 4 decades. His versatility made him win a numerous number of fan following which was in shock to hear about the untimely death of the actor in Dubai on December 28, 2013. He died of heart attack while on a vacation with his family.

Today on the 70th birthday of the legendary superstar, a statement was released by Google in its blog: “Today’s Doodle by Nimit Malavia is a tribute to Farouque Shaikh’s cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s, and especially Umrao Jaan. We see the wide-eyed romantic hero of the 1970s mature into a comfortingly familiar TV presence of the 1990s, bridging the gap between mainstream and arthouse cinema in India along the way.” While Tum Ko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayaal Aya actor once said,”I would rather not be remembered. Everyone comes into and goes from this world. I have no great desire to be remembered after I am gone. I believe in celebrating life. If at all anybody cares to think of me after my death — my children, for instance — they should remember me as someone who intended to do good as often as he could.”

