Chitrangada Singh is one actress who never fails to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts, she always treats her fans with her latest photos and the latest in line is the one wherein the actress donned the ethnic avatar and looked breathtakingly hot. The 42-year-old actor, who turned producer with Soorma donned a greenish saree and looked her best. In just a few hours the desi girl avatar of diva has garnered more than 62k likes and still counting.

Chitrangada posted the picture saying, “For @indian_jeweller awards in this beautiful saree by @papadontpreachbyshubhika ⚡️😍”, it seems she wore the outfit to the Indian Jeweller awards and the outfit was designed by Shubika Davda founder of Indian Fashion Brand Papa Don’t Preach.

Recently Chitrangada was in news during the ongoing MeToo campaign after she revealed that she has also been at the receiving end of the exploitation during the shooting of ‘Inkaar’.

The actress had revealed that during the shooting of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, she was asked to shoot a particularly intimate scene multiple time even after she had pleaded that she was not comfortable doing that as she was only wearing a petticoat under the saree.

Chitrangada also said that during the entire episode Nawazuddin was just sitting there, waiting for the steam to just blow over.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Gauravv K Chawla’s Baazaar opposite Saif Ali Khan and debutant Rohan Mehra.

