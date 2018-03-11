The gorgeous Kapoor sisters were recently spotted at a media event. While Karishma was noted talking about her equation with her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, the jab We Met star talked about the stardom little Taimur is enjoying. The two have undoubtedly been the style icons of the Bollywood film fraternity. “By God’s grace, we both have had great careers and have made our own little contribution to Hindi cinema,” said the beautiful mother of two Karishma.

In a media event, the Kapoor sisters-Karishma and Kareena came together for a session titled- The Kapoor Clan: Film, Family, Feminism. The gorgeous ladies were, as usual, looking stunning, where Kareena was seen wearing a sophisticated all-white suit, Karishma made sure her black dress was simple yet elegant. They were seen defining the women power in the best way by posing with US Secretary of State – Hillary Clinton. “It’s about talent. Se may be anybody’s children or grandchildren. But once you are on the silver screen, you are anyone. Anyone can criticise you,” said Karishma when asked about Nepotism.

Gorgeous Karishma further added, “I don’t think we have ever had that competitive vibe. By God’s grace, we both have had great careers and have made our own little contribution to Hindi cinema.” Dil Deewana Dhoondta Hai actress, Karishma Kapoor was also noted saying that, although, with time it is changing slowly but the industry is male-dominated and has always been for generations. The two Bollywood divas have worked in end number of stories and are still rocking the theatres.

Take a look at the three beautiful ladies posing together:

With the dynamic @officialhilaryclinton #womanpower#indiatodayconclave2018 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 10, 2018 at 6:06am PST

ALSO READ: Makers of Anushka Sharma’s Pari: Not a Fairytale celebrate the success of the movie

When asked about Taimur, Kareena Kapoor said, My life is no more my own. My heart no more beats inside me. It beats in this gorgeous-looking boy that I sleep next to every night and everything is in his two tiny hands. She further added, “Taimur is kind of getting used to being a paparazzi favourite. Of late, if I compare his pictures, now he has started posing.” While speaking about her little champ, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur’s name to Faiz due to social media trolling and public pressure at large.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur’s name to Faiz due to public pressure

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App