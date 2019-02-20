Gori Tori Chunari Ba Laal Laal Re which is sung by Ritesh Pandey, Antra Singh Priyanka has crossed 2.3 million views and refuses to budge. Music of the song is composed by Rohit Ratan Baba while the lyrics of Gori Tori Chunari Ba Laal Laal Re song were penned by Jitendra Patel Akela.

For all Bhojpuri music fans, check-out the Bhojpuri song Gori Tori Chunari Ba Laal Laal Re crooned by Ritesh Pandey, Antra Singh Priyanka. Music of the song is composed by Rohit Ratan Baba. Lyrics of Gori Tori Chunari Ba Laal Laal Re song were penned by Jitendra Patel Akela. The song is going viral and has already garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube within a few months. The song is a melodious number and perfect for the Bhojpuri song lovers.

The singer Ritesh Pandey is an Indian politician belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from the state of Uttar Pradesh. He is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Jabalpur constituency in Ambedkar Nagar, which he has been representing since 2017.

Pandey unsuccessfully contested in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of 2012 and lost out to Sher Bahadur Singh from the Samajwadi Party. In the assembly elections of 2017, he was elected as an MLA from the Jabalpur constituency, with a victory margin of 90303 votes. On the work front, Ritesh Pandey was last seen opposite Rani Chatterjee in Rani weds Raja which was a Bhojpuri remake of Bollywood movie Tanu Weds Manu.

