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Home > Entertainment News > Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

With a successful start on the first weekend, where there was progressive growth, the movie had a normal weekend dip but was able to stabilize itself. The movie grossed about ₹50 lakh on Day 4.

Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore
Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Wraps First Week, Collects Rs 3.45 Crore

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 13:12 IST

It goes without saying that Manoj Bajpayee-starrer action entertainer Governor still continues to hold ground firmly for the content-centric movies at the domestic box-office level. After facing the most important test on its first Monday after release, the movie showed tremendous stability, thus collecting its net ₹3.95 crore mark all over India. Although entering a tough schedule of weekdays, the movie continued to do well with word-of-mouth promotion among the movie viewers.

Governor Box Office Collection Day 4

With a successful start on the first weekend, where there was progressive growth, the movie had a normal weekend dip but was able to stabilize itself. The movie grossed about ₹50 lakh on Day 4.

Key Box Office Figures at a Glance:

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Day 4 Net Collection: ₹0.50 crore (₹50 lakh)

Total India Net Collection: ₹3.95 crore

Total India Gross Collection: ₹4.73 crore

Total Nationwide Shows: ~1,350 shows

With its spread across around 1,350 screenings country-wide, the film has relied a great deal on urban areas and multiplexes, since it is there that the core audience for such films usually resides.

Stability Over Hype

The film makes up for its poor showing among the big blockbusters in terms of its number of screenings, by having steady occupancy. The little difference between its showings on weekends shows that its journey is indeed stable. It can be seen doing well on account of the ₹4.73 crore that it has earned domestically.

The Road Ahead

Analysts tracking the movie say they are eagerly awaiting the film’s daily holds for the remaining days of the week. It will depend on whether the ₹50 lakh holds continue till Thursday that will decide the fate of the movie at the box office. With the ongoing success that the film is enjoying, the film seems to be a promising venture indeed.

ALSO READ: Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Making It Big Crosses Rs 11 Crore

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run
Tags: Governor Box Office CollectionGovernor Box Office Collection Day 4Manoj Bajpayee

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run
Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run
Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run
Governor Box Office Collection Day 4: Manoj Bajpayee Movie Crosses Rs 3 Crore, Continues Steady Run

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