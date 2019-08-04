Govinda slams memes trolling his Avatar claim, calls it prejudiced behaviour: After giving the troll army a subject to troll, Govinda has criticised the memes trolling his Avatar claim. Calling it a prejudiced behaviour, the 55-year-old actor said that people can believe whatever they want to believe or not.

Govinda slams memes trolling his Avatar claim, calls it prejudiced behaviour: After being trolled for his claim that he turned down a role in James Cameron’s Avatar, Govinda has responded to the memes and jokes that dismissed the actor’s claim. Reacting to the trolls, the 55-year-old actor said that he stands by his statement on Avatar and termed the memes as “prejudiced behaviour”.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the Coolie No 1 actor said that it was his daughter who told him about the matter as he was not active on social media. He added that people who could not believe the fact that Govinda refused a James Cameron film are entitled to have that opinion. However, he said, it was wrong to question how he got the offer in the first place.

Earlier in an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda had said that not only refused a role in the film but also suggested the title Avatar to Cameron. When asked about how James Cameron got to know about him, the actor said that he was a big superstar then and Cameron must have seen his films. He said that he turned down the film even after offered a huge amount of money for the film.

The actor revealed that a person working as financers of the film was his senior and Dev Anand’s friend. He said he met Cameron ib London where he narrated the story of Avatar. He said while they were talking, he suggested the title Avatar. However, he refused the film. Ever since the interview was telecasted, people were trolling Govinda as they took his claim as a joke.

