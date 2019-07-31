Social media trolls Govinda for claiming he was offered role in Avatar with savage memes: After Govinda claimed that James Cameron offered him a role in Avatar, social media has come up with some savage memes that will leave you ROFL. Scroll down to unravel some fun.

Social media trolls Govinda for claiming he was offered role in Avatar with savage memes: Govinda was offered a role in James Cameron’s Avatar, however, he did not accept the proposal as he was against body paint and did not want to invest 410 days in the project. Not only this, but it was Govinda who suggested the title Avatar to Cameron. If you are thinking that this is fake news or something then let us tell you that these tall claims were made by Govinda himself. The 55-year-old actor made an appearance in a recent episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat where he made the above statement. While Govinda seemed too confident of his claim, social media could not just digest what the actor said and meant.

What happened after was something that had happened to almost every such claim on Twitter, any guesses? Yes, the meme army launched a battle against Govinda’s statement and its conclusion, indeed, left netizens into splits. Well, this was supposed to happen whether the actor was telling the truth or not. It is just difficult for most people on social media to agree to his claim. However, Govinda has not taken back his statement and netizens are making the most of it. Here’s some of it:

#Govinda has been signed for superman, after #Avatar although the fact is he refused #Avatar since th movie did not get enough screens #JamesCameron 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jhR9zUg9oz — ashish singh rajput (@singhlive2win) July 30, 2019

Ok… #Govinda might have suggested #JamesCameron to name the movie #Avatar. I’m ready to accept that as a fact. But I decline to accept that he also offered #Govinda the lead role. No. There is no way I can believe that.

Also: I just can’t imagine #Govinda as #Avatar pic.twitter.com/LEd9Yx7Qsg — Trusha Tungare (@trusha_tungare) July 29, 2019

Released in 2009, Avatar is the second-highest grosser of all time. The film featured Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.

