Govinda Finally Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims, Says ‘I Was So Sharif Till 34’

Govinda has finally come forward and shed light on the prolonged debate regarding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja and the allegations of infidelity made by the former against him in his prime days in the Bollywood film industry. Even though there is no official response from the actor on the allegations, he did talk about his marriage, equation with his female co-stars and how his wife has always been by his side.

During a discussion with ANI, the actor opened up about his wife and even joked about how she is always criticising him. The actor said Sunita “abuses” him with her love and he takes it because he understands the meaning behind her words.

The actor further said that his wife has been there for him during the tough times of his life and has played a pivotal role in shaping his career and his kids’ Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja.

Govinda Addresses Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims

Sunita Ahuja has been vocal about alleged cheating in their marriage before, pointing out Govinda’s equation with a co-star during the nineties, when Govinda was considered one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars at the time. Govinda did not give an answer as to who the alleged co-star is or the details of the alleged affair. Instead, the actor discussed the nature of his equation with Sunita and stated that even her negative comments stem from her love for him.

As quoted from the Hindi proverb, “Why do we have to speak ill of our own when we wish to distance ourselves,” the actor went on to add that Sunita would usually compliment him multiple times before she spoke against him, which he feels is yet another way of expressing love for him. Govinda also confessed that being in a relationship becomes tricky once people have spent many years in an industry where actors maintain such equations with co-stars.

Govinda On His Equation With Female Co-Stars

The actor also talked about the chemistry he shared with the actresses he has collaborated with in his career. Govinda opined that the reason behind the success of many of his songs is due to the relationship that he shared with the actresses he has been paired with. According to Govinda, his connection with his heroines was one rooted in love, while mentioning that due to his hectic schedule he hardly had any time to spend with them off screen.

Govinda mentioned how his late mother, Nirmala Devi, told him to smile and maintain a good aura around himself. He further added that he used to shoot for many films at once and thus did not have much time to socialize with anyone of the co-stars.

Govinda Says He Was ‘Sharif’ Till 34

During the conversation, Govinda made a revealing comment about his younger years.

“I was so sharif (innocent) till the age of 34,” the actor said, adding that he sometimes felt embarrassed about how innocent he had been.

In order to demonstrate his point, he said, “Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai,” which translates to it being a tragedy for one to be hungry when living in a sweet shop. This statement was made while Govinda was talking about his formula with his female co-stars, who were listening intently to what he had to say. He also noted that while men may sometimes make bad decisions, women can always prove to be protective of their families.

Govinda Says His Co-Stars Shared A Special Bond With Him

Govinda went ahead to praise his leading ladies, stating that there was something very emotional about his work relationship with them.

He stated that actresses may seem nonchalant while talking about working with other actors, but when it came to him, their feelings were totally different. According to Govinda, some of them would get emotional while remembering how loving the times were when working with him. His statements are an insight into the way an actor thinks regarding the kind of relationships he developed with his co-actors at a very busy period of his career.

Nevertheless, what Govinda says now is not a denial or even an affirmation of the allegations of cheating that had been raised against him by Sunita Ahuja. He has preferred instead to talk about his marriage and career.

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja’s Relationship

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 and together they have two kids named Tina Ahuja and Harshvardhan Ahuja. The couple has always been in the news due to the fact that Sunita had revealed how difficult times were for her when Govinda was a super star.

Nevertheless, recent statements made by Govinda show that there is a lot of love and connection that still exists between him and Sunita.

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