Govinda Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja Over ‘Sugar Daddy’ Remark: ‘Apni Hadh Mein Rahiye’ – WATCH

The long-running spotlight on Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has taken another turn. After Sunita publicly criticised her husband over his appearances with young actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, Govinda has now responded with a warning of his own. The actor accused Sunita of making comments that could affect his professional reputation, while also defending his decision to work with younger actresses.

Govinda Responds To Sunita’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Comment

Speaking to paparazzi, Govinda appeared particularly unhappy with Sunita’s remarks. He said she had the right to appear on shows and podcasts, but questioned why she would make statements that could potentially harm his career. “Now that I have started a film, you are leaving no stone unturned to make me lose people’s respect, defame me or do something that could affect my business,” he said.

Addressing her criticism of his young co-star, Govinda argued that actors regularly work with younger performers and that such collaborations can benefit everyone involved. “Actors across the country have worked with young female actors. They got good films, fame and respect,” he said, adding that working alongside younger actors can also help an actor continue to appear youthful. He then issued a pointed message to Sunita: “Aap thoda sa apni hadh mein rahiye.”

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What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda?

Sunita had earlier reacted to Govinda being spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar, reportedly his co-star in upcoming projects. Taking a dig at the actor, she said he was “roaming with a girl his daughter’s age” and should “be ashamed”. She also referred to him as Komal’s “sugar daddy” and criticised the actress’ choice of clothes.

Sunita’s comments came amid speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal, although neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Govinda And Sunita’s Marriage Has Faced Speculation Before

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Their relationship has periodically attracted public attention, particularly after Sunita spoke about alleged infidelity during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2. Govinda has previously addressed questions about his personal life but has not publicly confirmed the specific allegations made about him.

Meanwhile, Govinda is preparing for his return to the big screen with projects including Roopa, in which he is expected to share screen space with Komal Rani Swarnkar.