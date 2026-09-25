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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

Govinda has reacted to speculation surrounding his equation with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, saying that even an alleged affair is a personal matter and calling the ongoing controversy a “strategically planned” move.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja (Photo:X)
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 10:49 IST

Actor Govinda has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his equation with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor, who recently visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal, dismissed the intense attention around their association and said his personal life should not be a subject of public discussion.

Govinda also claimed that the controversy surrounding him and his co-star was part of a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and damage his image.

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Govinda On Komal Rani Dating Rumours: ‘Even If There’s An Affair…’

Govinda explained that his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal was connected to his upcoming film Roopa. He said he had previously visited temples with his co-stars and considered such visits a positive sign before the release of his films. Addressing the discussion around his latest visit, Govinda questioned why so much attention was being given to his association with Komal.

The actor then made a pointed remark about the speculation surrounding their relationship.

“This is not a subject for anyone, even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” Govinda said.

His comment comes amid speculation about his equation with Komal, which intensified after the two were spotted together at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Govinda Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

Govinda went on to claim that the controversy was not accidental. According to the actor, there was a deliberate attempt to create distance between him and his family and damage his reputation.

“This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society,” he said.

Govinda claimed that similar attempts had been made in the past but maintained that they had not succeeded. He also said that he had continued concentrating on his work despite the controversy and criticism surrounding his personal life.

Govinda Says People Should Not Comment On His Personal Life

The actor also hit back at people commenting on his relationship and questioned whether they were in a position to judge him. Govinda said people with their own troubled personal histories should not be passing comments about his family or relationship.

He maintained that his personal equations should remain private and should not become a subject of public debate. The actor further alleged that certain people were attempting to create a negative social atmosphere around him, his upcoming film and its leading actress.

‘They Are Trying To Isolate Me’

Govinda claimed that some people wanted him to stop working and were attempting to create financial and social pressure around him. He alleged that those repeatedly telling people not to support him, his film or his heroine were contributing to what he described as a planned campaign against him.

The actor called the situation “sad” and claimed that attempts had been made to isolate him from the industry and society. However, Govinda maintained that such efforts had failed in the past and would not succeed in separating him from the people around him.

What Has Happened Between Govinda And Sunita Ahuja?

The latest controversy comes amid renewed public interest in Govinda’s personal life and his marriage to Sunita Ahuja. In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer confirmed that Sunita had previously filed for divorce but said the couple had resolved their differences and were together again. In August 2026, reports said Sunita withdrew the petition, while Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha maintained that there was no separation between the couple.

Meanwhile, speculation around Govinda and Komal intensified after Sunita discussed the actress during a conversation with Rakhi Sawant. Sunita reportedly claimed that Govinda and Komal were planning to marry. Govinda’s manager later dismissed the claim. Govinda has now responded to the wider speculation, insisting that his association with Komal is professional and that his personal life should not become a public subject.

ALSO READ: Disha Salian Case: ‘I Am Only Afraid Of Losing….’ Sooraj Pancholi Finally Says What He Fears Most

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‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move
Tags: govindaKomal Rani Swarnkar

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‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

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‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

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‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move
‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move
‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move
‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move
‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

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