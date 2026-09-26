LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

Actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has responded to remarks made by Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja amid ongoing speculation surrounding her equation with the actor. In a series of Instagram Stories, Komal strongly pushed back against the criticism and asked Sunita not to use her name.

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja
Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 14:13 IST

The ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has taken another turn. On Saturday, September 26, Komal addressed the controversy through a series of Instagram Stories. While she did not name Sunita directly in every post, her remarks appeared to be aimed at the actor’s wife and the criticism she has faced amid the rumours.

In one strongly worded statement, Komal wrote, “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti.” She also responded to being described as a “homebreaker”, writing, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

You Might Be Interested In

Komal further questioned the criticism directed at her and said she did not believe a “good and devoted wife” would treat her husband badly. She also urged Sunita not to use her name for what she described as an agenda.

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

Why Are Govinda And Komal Rani Being Linked?

Speculation about Govinda and Komal intensified after the two were spotted together at Mumbai’s airport in August. Komal is reportedly set to work with Govinda in Roopa, and their public appearances have fuelled questions about their relationship. Neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed that they are romantically involved.

The speculation grew again this month when Govinda and Komal visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja together on September 22. Sunita had visited the same pandal earlier that day, separately.

Govinda Has Denied The Affair Speculation

Govinda has since addressed the controversy himself, saying his appearance with Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja was connected to their professional association. He also claimed that the rumours were part of an attempt to distance him from his family and damage his public image.

Sunita, meanwhile, has made several public remarks amid the controversy, including comments about betrayal and difficulties in her personal life. She has also previously spoken about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal.

As of now, Sunita Ahuja has not publicly responded to Komal Rani’s latest Instagram posts.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’
Tags: govindaSunita Ahuja

RELATED News

Anjali Anand’s Mother Has A Hilarious Review For Dhamaal 4: ‘One-Time Watch’ Wasn’t All – WATCH

Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Sparks Déjà Vu, Internet Spots Toxic And Bombay Velvet Connect

Anjali Arora’s Ramayana Has A Strange ‘Treta Yug’ Problem, Internet Spots It In Sugriva Poster

Inside Anjali Anand’s Mumbai Home: Quirky Decor, A Birkin Bag And A Cosy Space Full Of Personality – WATCH

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Drop, Crosses Rs 98 Crore Worldwide

LATEST NEWS

‘Would You Be Okay With Physical Intimacy?’: Delhi Woman Asked Sexually Suggestive Questions In Job Interview

SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad At No.4? Ravindra Jadeja And Kuldeep Yadav To Return? Check India’s Predicted XI In Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

AM/NS India Strengthens Community and Environmental Support During Ganesh Visarjan in Hazira

1-Minute-48-Second Priti Paswan Viral MMS: What Is The Bhojpuri Dancer Video Controversy?

Bengaluru CEO Clarifies On Not Hiring People From UP, Bihar, MP: Here’s What He Says

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Squash Singles Final: When And Where To Watch Anahat Singh’s Gold Medal Match In India?

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Quarter-Final Fixtures Revealed: Who Will India And Pakistan Face? Check Full Schedule

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’
Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’
Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’
Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’
Govinda-Kom​al Rani Rumours: Actress Hits Back At Sunita Ahuja, Says ‘Nobody Can Be A Homebreaker In An Already Broken House’

QUICK LINKS