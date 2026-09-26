The ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and actress Komal Rani Swarnkar has taken another turn. On Saturday, September 26, Komal addressed the controversy through a series of Instagram Stories. While she did not name Sunita directly in every post, her remarks appeared to be aimed at the actor’s wife and the criticism she has faced amid the rumours.

In one strongly worded statement, Komal wrote, “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko salon se jaan se marne ki koshish kar rahi ho aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nahi lagti.” She also responded to being described as a “homebreaker”, writing, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.”

Komal further questioned the criticism directed at her and said she did not believe a “good and devoted wife” would treat her husband badly. She also urged Sunita not to use her name for what she described as an agenda.

Why Are Govinda And Komal Rani Being Linked?

Speculation about Govinda and Komal intensified after the two were spotted together at Mumbai’s airport in August. Komal is reportedly set to work with Govinda in Roopa, and their public appearances have fuelled questions about their relationship. Neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed that they are romantically involved.

The speculation grew again this month when Govinda and Komal visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja together on September 22. Sunita had visited the same pandal earlier that day, separately.

Govinda Has Denied The Affair Speculation

Govinda has since addressed the controversy himself, saying his appearance with Komal at Lalbaugcha Raja was connected to their professional association. He also claimed that the rumours were part of an attempt to distance him from his family and damage his public image.

Sunita, meanwhile, has made several public remarks amid the controversy, including comments about betrayal and difficulties in her personal life. She has also previously spoken about Govinda’s alleged relationship with Komal.

As of now, Sunita Ahuja has not publicly responded to Komal Rani’s latest Instagram posts.

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja.