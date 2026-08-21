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Home > Entertainment News > Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case

Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case

Is Govinda planning to marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja has made a startling claim about her husband and his co-star after withdrawing her divorce case.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja (Photo:X)
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-21 11:51 IST

There has been yet another twist to the marital problems of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. While reports of Sunita withdrawing her divorce suit seemed to suggest some cooling off of their relationship, she has made yet another startling allegation against Govinda and his rumoured girlfriend and co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar.

In a conversation with Rakhi Sawant, who was being interviewed by paparazzi in Mumbai, Sunita accused Govinda and Komal of planning to get married. It seems that the question which now arises from the whole thing is whether Govinda intends to marry again. As of now, there has been no confirmation either from Govinda or Komal Rani Swarnkar about them getting married.

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What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Govinda And Komal Rani Swarnkar?

The latest controversy began when Rakhi Sawant reportedly called Sunita in front of photographers and put their conversation on speaker. During the call, Sunita revealed that she had withdrawn her divorce case and then made the claim that has now grabbed attention.

She said, “Govinda and Komal were planning to get married.”

Sunita’s remark is significant considering the months of speculation surrounding Govinda’s equation with Komal. However, neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly announced plans to marry each other, so Sunita’s statement should not be treated as confirmation of a wedding.

Rakhi Sawant Gives Sunita ‘Rs 200 Crore’ Advice

Rakhi had some characteristic advice for Sunita. Following her knowledge about the withdrawal of money, she advised Sunita to take care of the monetary aspect of the matter, advising her to concentrate on the “Rs 200 crore” that were being talked about. Rakhi openly extended her support to Sunita by declaring that she stands with “the woman of the house”.

Who Is Komal Rani Swarnkar?

Komal Rani Swarnkar is an upcoming actress who has been paired opposite Govinda in his comeback movie Roopa. This young actress was introduced by the actor as the heroine of the movie early in this year. The buzz about the two was heightened when they were seen together at the Mumbai airport. Sunita responded angrily to this act of the two and added more fuel to the speculation on the equation of Govinda and Komal. On the other hand, Govinda rejected Sunita’s allegations in the public domain.

Is Govinda Actually Marrying Komal Rani Swarnkar?

As for now, it is still not clear whether or not there is going to be Govinda-Komal marriage. What has happened is that Sunita has openly accused them of their plans to get married. This can be considered a great development from previous allegations concerning their affair, however, this statement has yet to be confirmed or denied by Govinda or Komal.

It seems that the dispute between Govinda and his wife will continue since Sunita has withdrawn the request for divorce at the same time accusing her husband of something else.

ALSO READ: ‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

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Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case
Tags: govindaSunita Ahuja

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Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case

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Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case
Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case
Is Govinda Planning To Marry Komal Rani Swarnkar? Sunita Ahuja Makes Explosive Claim After Withdrawing Divorce Case
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