Govinda Once Hid His Marriage With Sunita Ahuja For One Year When He Was ‘Playing Dirty’ With Co-Star Neelam

Neelam Kothari was born in Hong Kong and was on vacation in Mumbai when she was reportedly approached for her debut movie, Jawaani.

However, it was her appearance alongside Govinda in the 1986 film Ilzaam that captivated audiences, thanks to their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Fans quickly began to root for them as an iconic Bollywood duo.

On-Screen Pairing and Govinda’s Feelings for Neelam

Professionally, Neelam and Govinda appeared in over 14 movies together. Behind the scenes, Govinda fell deeply in love with Neelam. In an interview with Stardust, he openly expressed his affection, emphasizing that his feelings were genuine love and not mere infatuation.

Govinda made his Bollywood debut with Ilzaam, while Neelam was just one film old. Despite their contrasting backgrounds—Neelam being a foreign returnee and Govinda being a traditional “desi munda”—their on-screen pairing became highly popular.

However, their personal relationship never fully blossomed, as Govinda was already committed to Sunita Ahuja. Eventually, his fondness for Neelam became a thing of the past.

Govinda secretly married Sunita in a quiet temple ceremony but chose not to disclose it publicly, fearing it might impact his career.

In a candid interview with Stardust, he admitted to not informing Neelam about his marriage for a year, acknowledging that he prioritized maintaining their successful on-screen partnership over his personal integrity.

He also admitted to using his personal rapport with Neelam to advance his career, describing his actions as “playing dirty.”

Emotional Turmoil and Comparisons with Neelam

Govinda was so infatuated with Neelam that he often compared her to his wife, Sunita. In interviews, he confessed to asking Sunita to emulate Neelam, which led to tensions in their marriage.

Sunita, however, stood her ground, reminding him that he fell in love with her for who she was and shouldn’t try to change her. Govinda admitted to being confused and conflicted during that period.

Govinda and Sunita’s Love Story

Govinda and Sunita’s love story began in the mid-1980s when Govinda frequently visited his maternal uncle, Anand Singh, who was also a filmmaker. It was during one of these visits that he met Sunita, Anand’s sister-in-law. Encouraged by his mother, who supported their relationship, Govinda dated Sunita for over three years, maintaining their bond through letters.

However, Sunita’s mother was initially against the relationship due to Govinda’s profession as an actor. Despite the challenges, the couple secretly tied the knot on March 11, 1987. Their marriage became public a year later following the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja.

Neelam Kothari’s Personal Life

While Govinda settled into married life with Sunita, Neelam Kothari married UK-based Indian businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000. However, they parted ways after a few years due to irreconcilable differences.

In 2009, Neelam found love again with actor Samir Soni, thanks to director-producer Ekta Kapoor, who played matchmaker. Neelam and Samir married in 2011 after addressing any lingering issues from their past. In 2013, they welcomed their daughter, Ahana, into their lives through adoption, completing their happy family.

The intertwined stories of Govinda, Sunita, and Neelam highlight the complexities of love, fame, and personal choices in Bollywood.

While Govinda and Sunita continue to navigate their journey together, Neelam has built a joyful life with Samir Soni. Their past connections, however, remain an integral part of Bollywood’s nostalgic tales.

