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Home > Entertainment News > Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

Sunita Ahuja welcomed Lord Ganesha to her Mumbai home with son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina, dancing her way through the celebrations. With Govinda missing from the initial festivities, Sunita revealed that the actor was in the US and later returned to join his family.

Sunita Brought Ganpati Home Herself This Year
Sunita Brought Ganpati Home Herself This Year

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 15:18 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi brought its usual mix of devotion, music and colour to Mumbai on September 14, but one familiar face was missing from Sunita Ahuja’s celebrations. As videos of Govinda’s wife welcoming Ganpati Bappa with her children surfaced online, fans were quick to ask: Where was Govinda? Sunita soon had an answer.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said Govinda was in the United States and expected to return that night. She added that if he was too tired after the journey, he could come for darshan the following day. “Govinda ji is in America; he’ll come back at night. If he is tired, he won’t come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

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Why Sunita Brought Ganpati Home Herself This Year

Sunita also explained why she personally brought the Ganpati idol home this year. Traditionally, either Govinda or their son Yashvardhan Ahuja takes on the responsibility. This time, Sunita decided to do it herself. “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing – usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him,” she said, adding that she felt inspired to personally welcome Bappa after what she described as a successful year professionally. She said the family tradition began with her late mother-in-law and has continued over the years.

Govinda Returns From US For Ganpati Darshan

Govinda eventually returned from the US and joined Tina and Yashvardhan for Ganpati darshan at Sunita’s residence. Despite arriving late at night, the actor took part in the family celebrations and offered prayers for his children. The festival comes at an important professional moment for the Ahuja family. Govinda and Sunita’s son Yashvardhan is preparing to make his acting debut with Hero Ki Horrorine, a horror-comedy directed by Sajid Khan. The film, also starring Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel, is scheduled to release on January 7, 2027. Sunita is also part of the cast.

Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Their family life has often attracted public attention, but this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi remained centred on faith, tradition and the family’s reunion.

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Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo
Tags: govindaSunita Ahuja

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Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

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Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo
Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo
Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo
Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo
Govinda Returns From the US, Joins Children For Ganpati Darshan At Sunita Ahuja’s House; She Skips Family Photo

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