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Home > Entertainment News > Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark

Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark

Govinda recalls how his father’s remark about people ogling at his mother Nirmala Devi influenced her decision to shave her head, quit acting and become a sadhvi.

Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark
Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 16:29 IST

Govinda on Mother Nirmala Devi: Actor Govinda has recalled the difficult phase his family went through when his late mother, Nirmala Devi, gave up her acting career and embraced a spiritual life. In a recent interview with ABP Live, the actor revealed how a remark by his father, Arun Kumar Ahuja, influenced his mother’s decision to shave her head and become a sadhvi while raising their five children. 

Recalling the family’s financial struggles, Govinda said his mother had faced severe hardship despite having worked as a leading actor in Hindi cinema. He said the family’s situation deteriorated to the point that their belongings were taken away from their bungalow.

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“After becoming a heroine, my mother Nirmala Devi got poor to such an extent that all the stuff from our bungalow was taken away,” Govinda recalled. 

The actor then explained how his father’s words affected his mother’s decision to step away from the film industry.

“My father told her, ‘Nirmala, you’re so pretty that when you go out to ask for work, people would ogle at you.’ So my poor mother got her shaved off and became a saint. She said, ‘Let my children grow up, ‘ he said. 

Govinda Says His Mother Wanted Him To Take Up A Bank Job

Govinda also revealed that his mother was initially against his decision to become an actor. According to him, Nirmala Devi believed he was too innocent for the film industry and wanted him to pursue a bank job instead. His father, however, encouraged him to follow his acting ambitions and believed he had the potential to succeed. 

The actor said his mother’s experiences and sacrifices shaped his outlook on life, particularly his attitude towards public opinion and criticism. Recalling her struggles, he explained that he had learnt not to be overly concerned about what people said about him.

“Being the son of such a mother, I don’t care about who’s saying what about me. I’m not even looking in that direction,” Govinda said. 

Who Was Govinda’s Mother Nirmala Devi?

Nirmala Devi was an actor and Hindustani classical vocalist who began her film career in 1942 with Savera, directed by V.C. Desai. She appeared in films including Geet, Gaali, Chalis Karod and Anmol Ratan. Her final screen appearance was in Jai Mahalakshmi in 1951, after which she stepped away from acting and continued pursuing music. 

Govinda’s latest recollection offers a glimpse into the financial difficulties his family faced and the choices his mother made while raising her children. Her journey from a leading actor in Hindi cinema to a spiritual ascetic remains a significant part of the actor’s personal story.

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Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark
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Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark

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Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark
Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark
Govinda Reveals Why His Mother Shaved Her Head And Became A Sadhvi After Father’s Remark
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