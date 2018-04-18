Fryday starring Govinda and Varun Sharma, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on May 11, has been postponed to May 25th, 2018 to avoid a box office clash with Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. The makers of the film revealed the change in the release date along with a brand new poster of the film.

Bollywood actors Govinda and Varun Sharma are all set to take you on a laughter riot in Abhishek Dogra’s upcoming comedy film FryDay. Initially set for a theatrical release on May 11 along with Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release date to May 25th, 2018. Sharing a brand new poster of the film that confirms the revised release date on his Twitter handle, Varun captioned, “Who is getting fried on #FRYDAY ?? Bade aur Chotte ki yeh Jodi aa rahi hai #FRYDAY on Friday the 25th May.”

When the actor was earlier quipped by a leading daily about the box office clash between Raazi and FryDay, Varun stated, “It’s not a cricket match that one team has to win. I feel every film should work and people should watch it, because it’s only good for the industry as a whole that more and more films get watched and more revenue comes in.” He further added, “I feel with two films clashing, the audience also has a choice. In this case, ours is a comedy and Raazi is an intense film based on a true story. So, these are two different genres altogether and I don’t see them affecting each other’s business.”

Helmed by Abhishek Dogra and bankrolled by Sajid Qureshi along with PVR Pictures, the tag line of FryDay reads, “Jhooth Becho”. Going by the initial posters, it seems like Varun will be seen essaying the role of a salesman while Govinda will be seen in the role of a witty buyer. Along with FryDay, Varun will also be starring in the upcoming film Arjun Patiala along with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh while Govinda will be essaying a triple role in Pahlaj Nihalani’s film Raju Rangeela.

Is Chichi cooking Chucha on FRYDAY ?

See whats cooking up with this JODI in theatres on 11th May.

March 29, 2018

